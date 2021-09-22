CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Providence, RI

Tryko Partners Buys 120-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in North Kingston, Rhode Island

By Taylor Williams
rebusinessonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH KINGSTON, R.I. — New Jersey-based investment firm Tryko Partners has purchased Scalabrini Villa, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility in North Kingston, about 25 miles south of Providence. The property opened in 1994 at a site along Narragansett Bay and consists of 60 two-bed units. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Tryko Partners plans to make capital improvements to the facility, which offers memory care, long-term and sub-acute care services.

rebusinessonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

N.Korea fires missile, accuses U.S. of 'double standards'

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Providence, RI
Business
City
Kingston, RI
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Narragansett Bay

Comments / 0

Community Policy