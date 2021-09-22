Tryko Partners Buys 120-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in North Kingston, Rhode Island

NORTH KINGSTON, R.I. — New Jersey-based investment firm Tryko Partners has purchased Scalabrini Villa, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility in North Kingston, about 25 miles south of Providence. The property opened in 1994 at a site along Narragansett Bay and consists of 60 two-bed units. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Tryko Partners plans to make capital improvements to the facility, which offers memory care, long-term and sub-acute care services.