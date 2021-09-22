CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wes Anderson Directs an Animated Music Video for 'The French Dispatch'

No Film School
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWes Anderson's The French Dispatch is set to hit theaters next month and we have a taste of his new world now. And it's all thanks to this beautiful animated music video directed by Anderson himself, featuring artist Jarvis Cocker. Check out the video here. In this French-based music video,...

nofilmschool.com

Vice

An exclusive look at The French Dispatch’s new posters

We know Wes Anderson is as much of an aesthete as he is a storyteller. His movies remain a grand testament to that: enrapturing screenwriting that bursts into physical form, complimented by his colour and compositional hallmarks. The French Dispatch is, of course, no different. The latest from Wes, and his first since 2018’s stop-motion Isle of Dogs, sees him build a mesmerising city in France in which the European outpost of an American literary magazine is based. Of course it’s packed with one of the most illustrious and starry cast you could imagine; so much talent, in fact, that they’ve had to make 12 new posters to showcase them all.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The French Dispatch’ Soundtrack & Jarvis Cocker’s Companion ‘Chansons D’Ennui Tip-Top’ Album Arrive In October

Folks, we are mere weeks away from “The French Dispatch” finally arriving in theaters. After numerous delays, the long-awaited Wes Anderson film is upon us. And you know what that means? A great soundtrack. But in the case of “The French Dispatch,” not only are we getting a beautiful score, but also a companion album inspired by the film.
MUSIC
Salt Lake Tribune

When Wes Anderson comes to town, buildings get symmetrical

What happens when you combine the cinema of Wes Anderson with a charming, historic French city? You get a stylized version of France that highlights the director’s whimsical passions — like centuries-old buildings reframed in symmetric picture-book ways and neighborhoods accented with quaint and colorful accessories. “The French Dispatch” is...
MOVIES
Showbiz411

Hamptons Film Festival In Overdrive with Schedule of Hits with Kristen Stewart, Penelope Cruz, “French Dispatch,” “Cyrano,” Maggie Gyllenhaal Directing Debut

The Hamptons Film Festival announced their films this morning,and they are in super overdrive with hits. I’m impressed, they booked everything anyone would want to see for Columbus Day weekend. HIFF has an exciting opening night film in Matthew Heinemann’s “The First Wave,” about hard hit New York hospital workers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Collider

'The Little Prince': How the Japanese Animated Feature Directly Inspired Samurai Jack

Some of the most famous images in cinema have less, well-known inspirations. The opening wedding sequence of The Godfather, with its striking contrast between Don Corleone’s darkened office and the blinding light of the reception, took its cues from the look of an old Anscrochrome film stock. In the world of animation, the distinctive look of Ursula in The Little Mermaid was, in part, inspired by cult movie actor and drag queen Divine. And several films, TV series, and video games you’ve likely grown up with have taken cues from a groundbreaking but rarely seen Japanese film from 1963.
COMICS
imdb.com

Hamptons Festival Film Slate Includes ‘Spencer,’ ‘The French Dispatch,’ ‘Power of the Dog’

The Hamptons Intl. Film Festival will open with the world premiere of Matthew Heineman’s “The First Wave” on Oct. 7 and buzzy titles including Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer” as the Saturday centerpiece film and Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” in the additional spotlight selection. The in-person festival ends Oct. 13 with Wes Anderson’s “French Dispatch.” The festival takes place in the Hamptons on the Eastern End of Long Island, N.Y. from Oct. 7-13. Masks and proof of vaccination are required in theaters.
MOVIES
Tulsa World

Philbrook debuts Wes Anderson-inspired exhibit 'This is an Adventure'

Over the course of 10 feature films, beginning with 1996’s “Bottle Rocket,” film maker Wes Anderson has created a unique body of work filled with quirky characters going about their slightly surreal adventures in highly stylized, startlingly symmetrical, and often candy-colored, settings. It is a world that has captivated Wally...
TULSA, OK
New Jersey Herald

Montclair Film going back in person, with lineup including new Wes Anderson movie

Despite flooding damage to its headquarters and ongoing concerns about the coronavirus, Montclair Film is on track to host its first in-person film festival since 2019. Executive Director Tom Hall has announced the initial slate of screenings for the 10th-anniversary festival, which will be held Oct. 22-30. All audience members...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Roger Ebert

57th Chicago International Film Festival Announces Full Schedule; Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch to Open

This morning the hard working folks behind the 57th Chicago International Film Festival unveiled their full line-up, complete with nearly 90 feature films and four world premieres. From October 13-24, the festival will bring some of the year’s most anticipated films to the Windy City, starting with Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” which will be shown on Opening Night. The closing night movie will be Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard,” which features a performance Will Smith that was acclaimed after its world premiere earlier this month at the Telluride Film Festival.
CHICAGO, IL
The New Yorker

The New Yorker Writers and Editors Who Inspired “The French Dispatch”

One day in May of 2003, I answered the phone in The New Yorker’s archive and received a very unusual request. “I’m calling on behalf of the director Wes Anderson,” the woman on the other end of the line said. “He’s interested in buying your archive.” It took a moment to sink in. Buy the archive? (This was a couple of years before the magazine gave subscribers access to every edition online.) I wasn’t quite sure how to respond, so I simply told her that our archive wasn’t for sale, and that we were sorry we couldn’t accommodate the filmmaker. When I reminded Anderson of this incident recently, he replied that he remembered making the attempt—although, he remarked dryly, “I don’t think I had anything close to the money it would have taken.” Instead, he purchased a large set of bound volumes of the magazine from the University of California, Berkeley, and is currently the caretaker of the New Yorker collection that belonged to the longtime staff writer Lillian Ross, who died in 2017. All of which is to say that Anderson has had, and continues to have, a lifelong interest in The New Yorker, its writers, and its innermost workings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NME

Fleet Foxes share animated stop-motion music video for ‘Featherweight’

Fleet Foxes have shared the music video for ‘Featherweight’, marking exactly one year since the release of their surprise album ‘Shore’. The animated stop-motion clip was directed by frontman Robin Pecknold’s brother Sean, and follows a bird struggling to take flight. The animation was provided by Eileen Kohlhepp. Sean has...
MUSIC
No Film School

An Indie Film Legend Shares His Secrets

Ed Burns has been on the indie scene since it was born in the mid 90s. Today he shared a lot of what he's learned. There simply aren't a lot of filmmakers who have done what Ed Burns has done. He's been a quadruple threat (actor, writer, director, producer) for decades, bursting onto the scene at Park City back in the heyday of indie film breakthroughs.
SCIENCE
Gamespot

Paradise Animation Direct

Sign In to follow. Follow Paradise Animation Direct, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
COMICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Skerritt in ‘East of the Mountains’: Film Review

Veteran character actors rarely get the chance to shine in a leading film role, especially in the twilight of their careers. Which makes it a special treat to see Tom Skerritt seize the opportunity and run with it in this adaptation of David Guterson’s best-selling 1999 novel East of the Mountains. Playing a terminally ill man intent on ending his life on his own terms, Skerritt delivers the sort of late-career defining performance that serves as an overdue reminder of the terrific work he’s been delivering for nearly six decades. The 88-year-old actor — his deeply lined face exemplifying “craggy,” but...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dua Lipa Debuts Anime Music Video for "Levitating"

Dua Lipa is topping the charts these days, and the singer is soaking up all of their success. Now, the British star is branching out with their latest music video, and it brings "Levitating" to life in the most nostalgic way. After all, Lipa's team brought in a Japanese studio to handle the anime music video, and it pays homage to some of the best '80s and '90s series.
COMICS
IndieWire

Academy Motion Picture Museum Preview: Don’t Call It the Death Star!

“It is so shiny and new and enormous!” said actress Anna Kendrick at the September 22 Academy Museum of Motion Pictures press conference — the museum’s final pre-opening press conference after financing shortfalls, earthquake retrofitting, leadership do-overs, and a pandemic lockdown — before the museum opens its doors September 30, nearly four years after its originally scheduled (and wildly optimistic) opening date. Speaking in the round red-plush David Geffen Theater, which the Academy Museum hopes will attract multiple glitzy studio premieres (even if the bathrooms are all the way across a glass footbridge), Kendrick continued: “And it’s crammed with about 125...
MUSEUMS
Miami Herald

‘Dune,’ ‘French Dispatch,’ world premieres about ‘Mayor Pete’ and Harold Washington add to the Chicago Film Fest lineup

CHICAGO — This year’s Oct. 13-24 Chicago International Film Festival, revealed more or less in full Monday after the drip-drip-drip of earlier partial announcements, lets audiences have it every which way. It’ll be a very different and far-flung festival this year, suiting both the pandemic and artistic director Mimi Plauche’s...
CHICAGO, IL
Patriot Ledger

Music video directed by Marshfield man to be featured at upcoming film festival

MARSHFIELD – Creatively, Marshfield resident Joe Lyons has always worn a lot of hats. And this year, he's added one more: music video director. Lyons' music video directorial debut for Louie Bello's "Jesus" was recently accepted to next month's Peachtree Village International Film Festival. The video was selected from more than 2,500 submissions. The Georgia-based festival previously hosted the likes of actors Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther"), Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish") and Louis Gossett Jr. ("An Officer And A Gentleman"), as well as and filmmaker Ava Duvernay ("A Wrinkle in Time.")
MARSHFIELD, MA
No Film School

The Tried and True Five-Step Method of Filming a Scene

There is a reason this Hollywood process is the best way to film a scene. Hollywood has a specific process when it comes to filming a scene. This process is used constantly in the entire world of filmmaking for a simple reason–it works. Why change something that already has been proven to be the easiest and simplest way to film a scene?
MOVIES

