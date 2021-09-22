CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNMC experts: COVID vaccine offers more protection than natural immunity

By Julie Anderson Omaha World-Herald
doniphanherald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA -- Since the COVID-19 vaccines began rolling out last winter, some people who have had COVID have questioned their need to get shots, concluding that they have acquired natural immunity that will protect them from future infection. Maybe. Maybe not. One study of people who had had COVID, published...

