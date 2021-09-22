Busting Beer Myths: Jeff Alworth’s second edition of ‘The Beer Bible’ is the ultimate guide to beer culture and consumption

It's the most wonderful time of the year for beer lovers: fresh hop season! Fresh hop beers are made from hops processed no more than 24 hours after being harvested, resulting in brews with a milder, more botanical profile and less bitterness. And Pacific Northwest craft beer drinkers are particularly blessed: Because of the bounty and proximity of the hops in Yakima Valley and Willamette Valley, it's hard to beat the range of fresh hop beers available in our region. Since these creations are only here for an extremely limited time, we've rounded up a list of brews to try so you can make the most of the all-too-fleeting season. For more inspiration, check out our guide to celebrating Oktoberfest in Portland and our food and drink guide.

