Busting Beer Myths: Jeff Alworth’s second edition of ‘The Beer Bible’ is the ultimate guide to beer culture and consumption

By Lou Fancher
East Bay Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s dispel a few myths: A heretic is not a person who refuses to believe religious dogma, but rather someone who claims the best vessel for serious beer tasting is a wine glass, snifter or goblet. The formative ingredients determining a beer’s flavor, look and alcoholic content are not malted grain, water, yeast and hops. Beers are not defined by exotic spices, unusual flavorings or tradition-skewing brewing methods, rather they are styled by wars, taxes, laws and a host of other cultural and socioeconomic elements.

