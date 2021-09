A woman in her early thirties turned to Reddit, voicing her concerns about how her brother wants her to make an exception for his rainbow baby at her adult-only wedding event. Some of the most memorable moments of our life can turn awry because of family conflicts, and this 33-year-old female experienced the same feeling. To vent out, she posted her story in Reddit's popular AITA forum, hoping to get some clarity.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 3 DAYS AGO