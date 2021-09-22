Your Turn: Minnesota should zipper merge on CO2 emissions

Extreme weather events could soon lose the "extreme" part but still come with the same devastating effects. "Climate change poses an existential threat to our lives, to our economy. The threat is here. It's not going to get any better. The question is, can it get worse? We can stop it from getting worse.." Said Biden during Sep. 7th speech in New York. "We've got the listen to the scientists, and the economists and the national security experts. They all tell us this is code red. The nation and the world are in peril. That's not hyperbole. That is a fact."

