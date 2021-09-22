CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Celebrate Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller’s epic performances with this sweet shirts

By Bill Williamson
silverandblackpride.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Raiders are hot and this merchandise is as equally on fire. One of the reasons why the Raiders are 2-0 and one of seven undefeated teams in the NFL is the big play ability of the offense. Of course, Derek Carr’s two favorite targets are superstar tight end Darren Waller and slot machine wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. Both players have had huge impacts in Las Vegas’ two victories this season. Waller has 15 catches for 170 yards and Renfrow has chipped in with 11 catches for 127 yards so far.

Steelers Depot

Tomlin Compares Raiders TE Darren Waller To Chase Claypool: You Better Be Prepared For 19 Targets

Fresh off their wacky Monday night win over the Baltimore Ravens, the Las Vegas Raiders will come to Heinz Field this Sunday for Pittsburgh’s home opener of the season. They’re bringing a group of 53. But one man stands above the rest. Almost literally. Tall, athletic tight end Darren Waller, who is sure to be Derek Carr’s favorite weapon this weekend.
NFL
USA Today

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin makes perfect comparison for Raiders TE Darren Waller

When the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday at Heinz Field, keeping Raiders tight end Darren Waller in check will be the top priority. Waller is a huge, athletic target and the focal point of the Raiders passing game. When head coach Mike Tomlin talked to...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens DC Don Martindale explains what makes Raiders TE Darren Waller special

The Baltimore Ravens will have to stop multiple playmakers on the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense during their Week 1 prime-time matchup. Wide receivers Henry Ruggs III, Bryan Edwards and Hunter Renfrow could all present problems for Baltimore’s defense, but it feels like the one player who the Ravens should pay the most attention to on the offensive side of the ball (outside of quarterback Derek Carr) is tight end Darren Waller.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Fox Sports Radio

Jon Gruden's Comments on Darren Waller Are Puzzling

After the Raiders had a big win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden had some puzzling things to say about his team's tight end, Darren Waller. Listen to Jason Smith and Mike Harmon react to those comments by the coach after the big win that went into overtime.
NFL
raidersbeat.com

Hunter Renfrow Made The Heads-Up Play Of Monday’s Game (That Didn’t Even Count)

Hunter Renfrow made a lot of plays on Monday night, but one of his most impressive plays was a play that didn’t even count. The play came late in the first quarter when Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey intercepted a Derek Carr pass, but somehow didn’t realize he had made the interception. Even Humphrey’s teammates (and the ESPN broadcast for that matter) didn’t realize the ball had been intercepted.
NFL
The Spun

Darren Waller Can Make NFL History On Sunday Afternoon

2020 was a special year for Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller, who made his first Pro Bowl after a career-year. But 2021 could be even more special depending on how he plays this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Waller has had four straight games of 100-plus receiving yards...
NFL
CBS Sports

Raiders' Darren Waller: Big impact in win

Waller caught 10 of 19 targets for 105 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 33-27 overtime win against the Ravens. Waller was targeted early and often, but he took a while to get going, with a couple of drops hurting his performance initially. However, once he found his rhythm, Waller consistently took advantage of man coverage, racking up the looks from quarterback Derek Carr. The star tight end comfortably led the Raiders in all major receiving categories, adding an exclamation point with a 10-yard touchdown to tie the game in the fourth quarter. Coming off his first Pro-Bowl campaign, Waller's display Monday only added to the expectation that he's in for another huge year.
NFL
FanSided

Watch blind Derek Carr miss wide open Darren Waller like he’s Jamarcus Russell (Video)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had tight end Darren Waller wide open, but he ignored him during Monday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Las Vegas Raiders began their quest to silence the critics this season, but they had a tough first test against the explosive offense of the Baltimore Ravens. To do so, they would need to keep up with them on offense. Unfortunately for the Raiders, they saw a great opportunity falter away into dust thanks to quarterback Derek Carr.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders TE Darren Waller 'grateful' for time with Ravens as he faces former team on Birthday

How Darren Waller got to where he is now — as one of the best tight ends in the game — is anything but ordinary. The former sixth-round pick was given several chances with his original team in Baltimore despite multiple suspensions for substance abuse. The team he is about to face to open the 2021 season, fresh off leading the league in receptions among tight ends (107).
NFL
fantasypros.com

Juwan Johnson: This Year’s Version Of Darren Waller Or A Waiver-Wire Dud?

We’ve got a breakout tight end available on the waiver wire in most leagues. Is it time for Darren Waller 2.0 watch? Not quite, but Juwan Johnson shined in Week 1, and fantasy managers must start paying attention. He finished Sunday as the TE4 with 15.6 points. Get free start/sit...
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Slowing down Darren Waller is the Steelers ‘Key of the Week’

The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 NFL action, and like any week the Steelers are tasked with checking off a few key details if they want to win the game. The biggest box they have to check this week is slowing down superstar tight end, Darren Waller. Waller may have overtaken Travis Kelce and George Kittle as the best tight end in football, and has quickly become Derek Carr’s favorite weapon. Waller is already in the middle of one of the greatest week-by-week statistical outputs by a tight end in NFL history. Plain and simple, the guy is on fire and must be cooled down.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Scouting Report: Darren Waller A Matchup Nightmare For Defenses

As we’ve been doing for several years now, we’ll break down the Pittsburgh Steelers’ opponent each week, telling you what to expect from a scheme and individual standpoint. Like last year, Josh Carney and I will cover the opposing team’s offense. I will focus on scheme, Josh on the players.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Raiders’ Darren Waller drops 2nd rap album

Raiders tight end Darren Waller has been promising a follow-up album to his 2019 debut, “Wall Street.” His new music officially dropped Saturday morning. The 29-year-old rapper and producer released “Delusions of Clarity” on all streaming platforms, making the announcement on his Instagram page. “Creating music brings me a joy...
FOOTBALL

