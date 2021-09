MINNEAPOLIS -- The first time Justin Morneau saw the Minnesota Twins, he still thought he was going to play hockey. Of course he did. He was a teenager growing up in Canada. He loved both hockey and baseball, but he even skipped a year of baseball when he was 8 years old. And when he recently asked his father, the elder Morneau replied that he always thought Justin would end up becoming a hockey player.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO