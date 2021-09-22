Garth Brooks on performing at bars instead of stadiums amid coronavirus pandemic: ‘Dive bars are vaccinated’
Garth Brooks revealed audience vaccinations are the reason he opted to pivot his stadium tour into a dive bar tour. The country singer kicked off a stadium tour in 2019 but had to stop it when the pandemic hit in 2020. He picked it up again in July only to bring it to a halt again out of an abundance of caution due to increasing coronavirus cases throughout the country. While there are tentative plans for it to resume again in 2022, Brooks is forging ahead with live performing, just in significantly smaller venues.www.fox7austin.com
Comments / 0