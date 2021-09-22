CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garth Brooks on performing at bars instead of stadiums amid coronavirus pandemic: ‘Dive bars are vaccinated’

By Tyler McCarthy
fox7austin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGarth Brooks revealed audience vaccinations are the reason he opted to pivot his stadium tour into a dive bar tour. The country singer kicked off a stadium tour in 2019 but had to stop it when the pandemic hit in 2020. He picked it up again in July only to bring it to a halt again out of an abundance of caution due to increasing coronavirus cases throughout the country. While there are tentative plans for it to resume again in 2022, Brooks is forging ahead with live performing, just in significantly smaller venues.

themusicuniverse.com

Garth Brooks announces Oklahoma City Dive Bar stop

Garth Brooks has announced the next stop for his Dive Bar Tour will be Monday, October 11th at the Diamond Ballroom in Oklahoma City (OKC). “So this is the first announcement coming of the dive bars that are coming. The string that’s coming,” he says on his Facebook Live series, Inside Studio G. “Why? Because you can get [the fans] vaccinated. You can have your vaccination card. You know everybody’s that’s in there and I think we’re working with Titan maybe, might be the company. You’ve also heard of Clear, another great company and these people just work to make sure the people who are in there are who they say they are. Everybody’s safe and this way we get to still play music.”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
97.3 The Dawg

Garth Brooks’ Dive Bar Tour Will Return in 2021

Garth Brooks announced on Monday night (Sept. 13) that his Dive Bar Tour will return on Oct. 11 for vaccinated ticket holders with a special kickoff show in Oklahoma City. Brooks returned to his live broadcast Inside Studio G, which typically broadcasts weekly on Facebook Live and SiriusXM at 7PM EST/4PM PT, on Monday night after a two-week break. After opening with an acoustic performance of "Guy Goin' Nowhere" and featuring some heartfelt video messages from fans, Brooks announced the tour's return and spoke about his love of dive bars.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Garth Brooks Is Only Playing to Vaccinated Friends in Low Places

Garth Brooks, the country legend who can still sell out stadiums decades after his 90’s career peak, will be sticking to dive bar shows for the foreseeable future. According to Billboard, Brooks and team feel COVID safety and vaccination protocols will be easier to follow in smaller venues. On Brooks’ Facebook show Inside Studio G, Brooks said “Stadiums are officially out for this year.” Dive bars are in, because in Brooks’ words, “dive bars are vaccinated.” His first dive show will be October 11 in Oklahoma City, and tickets can only be won on OKC’s own radio station 93.3 Jake FM.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wvlt.tv

Garth Brooks to perform in dive bars due to COVID-19 concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Garth Brooks will be playing for smaller audiences in dive bars in an effort to protect fans from COVID-19, the country star announced in a Facebook Live. Brooks canceled all his remaining 2021 concerts in August because of concerns about verifying vaccination status at such large...
KNOXVILLE, TN
