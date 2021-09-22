Garth Brooks on performing at bars instead of stadiums amid coronavirus pandemic: ‘Dive bars are vaccinated’

Garth Brooks has announced the next stop for his Dive Bar Tour will be Monday, October 11th at the Diamond Ballroom in Oklahoma City (OKC). “So this is the first announcement coming of the dive bars that are coming. The string that’s coming,” he says on his Facebook Live series, Inside Studio G. “Why? Because you can get [the fans] vaccinated. You can have your vaccination card. You know everybody’s that’s in there and I think we’re working with Titan maybe, might be the company. You’ve also heard of Clear, another great company and these people just work to make sure the people who are in there are who they say they are. Everybody’s safe and this way we get to still play music.”

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 13 DAYS AGO