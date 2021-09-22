CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Are the Consequences for Unvaccinated CentraCare Employees?

By Jay Caldwell
 4 days ago
Last week CentraCare spokesman Dr. George Morris said unvaccinated CentraCare employees would not be fired. That is still technically the case. This week when I talked with Dr. Morris he got into more detail as to what the result would be for employees who choose not to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He said employees who have not been fully vaccinated or received a medical or religious exemption by December 15th will be placed on unpaid leave. Morris says those individuals could return to work at CentraCare if they receive a vaccine and their position is still open. He says "you may not be getting a paycheck but you are still connected to CentraCare."

PERSONAL FINANCE
