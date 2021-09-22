CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stones’ First Concert Without Charlie!

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday night, the Rolling Stones played their first gig since Charlie Watts’ death last month. The Mike & Carla Morning Show has the audio from that night as Mick Jagger kicked it off with a tribute to Charlie.

The Stones Tribute To Charlie Watts!

The rest of the Rolling Stones couldn’t attend Charlie Watts’ funeral because of COVID restrictions. But The Mike & Carla Morning Show found out The Stones are planning to do to tribute their drummer for their upcoming tour to honor him…find out in this segment below!
Charlie Watts
Mick Jagger
The Rolling Stones dedicate new video to Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones have dedicated a newly-released video for “Living In The Heart Of Love”, to their late drummer Charlie Watts. Featuring actresses Marguerite Thiam and Nailia Harzoune, the black and white clip for the track from the forthcoming series of expanded reissues of the band’s 1981 album, “Tattoo You”, ends with the phrase, “Charlie is my darling", a nod to Watts, who passed away last month at the age of 80.
Rolling Stones Speak On Charlie Watts And Upcoming Shows

THE ROLLING STONES HAVE SPOKEN OUT on the eve of the resumption of their No Filter tour, their first gigs since the loss of their master drummer Charlie Watts on August 24. In their first interviews since his passing, conducted with MOJO writer David Fricke, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ron Wood share their memories of Watts and how he changed their music and lives. They also reveal their plans for the upcoming shows, the role and impact of Watts’s replacement Steve Jordan, the upcoming 40th Anniversary reissue of Tattoo You and their thoughts on the future.
Sir Mick Jagger: Charlie Watts ‘held’ the Rolling Stones together

Charlie Watts “held” the Rolling Stones together. The drummer sadly passed away last month at the age of 80 and his bandmates Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood have paid tribute to their late friend, as they remembered the iconic musician for all he was – both on stage and off stage too.
The Rolling Stones reflect on the “huge loss” of Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones have reflected on the “huge loss” of Charlie Watts in their first interview since the drummer’s death. Watts died at the age of 80 last month (August 24), prompting a huge outpouring of tributes from the music world and beyond. Earlier this week, the Stones dedicated their...
