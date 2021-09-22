Stones’ First Concert Without Charlie!

THE ROLLING STONES HAVE SPOKEN OUT on the eve of the resumption of their No Filter tour, their first gigs since the loss of their master drummer Charlie Watts on August 24. In their first interviews since his passing, conducted with MOJO writer David Fricke, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ron Wood share their memories of Watts and how he changed their music and lives. They also reveal their plans for the upcoming shows, the role and impact of Watts’s replacement Steve Jordan, the upcoming 40th Anniversary reissue of Tattoo You and their thoughts on the future.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO