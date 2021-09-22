Tennessee set to overhaul process for football season tickets

Danny White hasn't been hesitant to make some big changes in his first year as Tennessee's athletic director, and his newest project will change the way the Vols go about season tickets for football games. Tennessee announced on Wednesday it is modernizing its process and prices for season football tickets starting next season, changes that will impact thousands of fans. The new model, which Tennessee says will see close to 50% of current season-ticket holders experience a reduction in total price for season tickets, is aimed at making games more accessible and making season tickets more equitable.