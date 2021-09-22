City supports county, college and community services in grant grabbing efforts
The city of Gillette is on board with several local entities seeking various grants to potentially plan and guide the future of Campbell County. On Tuesday, the City Council passed three resolutions in support of the Gillette College Foundation as well as a bundle of community services related to affordable housing and another for the county’s push towards grants and partnerships in the realm of carbon capture technology.www.gillettenewsrecord.com
Comments / 0