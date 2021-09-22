CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald’s Phasing Out Plastic Toys!

By mobrian
963kklz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the next four years, McDonald’s will phase out the plastic toys in Happy Meals. They’ll still include toys . . . just not ones made of plastic. So The Mike & Carla Morning Show wanted to know to what extent parents actually go through to get these toys for their kids!

