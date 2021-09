Search for Brian Laundrie will be 'scaled back and targeted based on intelligence,' police say. After more than a week of searching for Brian Laundrie in Florida's Carlton Reserve without much success, law enforcement plans to scale back their efforts in the coming days, according to police."I don’t think you’re going to see those large scale types of efforts this week," Josh Taylor, a spokesman for the North Port Police.

NORTH PORT, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO