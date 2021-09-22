Sorghum crop conditions reported

Another warm, mostly dry week across the State allowed Iowa’s farmers 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending September 19, 2021, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Field activities included harvesting hay, finishing corn silage and starting on earlage. Topsoil moisture levels rated 10% very short, 30% short, 59% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 15% very short, 37% short, 48% adequate and 0% surplus. The warm windy weather helped crops dry down and push toward maturity. Corn in or beyond the dent stage reached 93%, four days ahead of the 5-year average. Half of Iowa’s corn crop has reached maturity, two days ahead of normal. Iowa’s corn condition rated 58% good to excellent. Producers have started corn harvest in many parts of the State. Soybeans coloring or beyond reached 86%, four days ahead of the 5-year average. Soybeans dropping leaves reached 53%, three days ahead of normal. Soybean condition was rated 61% good to excellent. Soybean harvest began in parts of Iowa during the week. The third cutting of alfalfa hay reached 97% complete. Some farmers were working on the fourth and in some areas the fifth cutting of hay. Pasture condition was rated 29% good to excellent. In general, livestock were doing well.

