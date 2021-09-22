CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sorghum crop conditions reported

By Writers
High Plains Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the week ending Sept. 19, USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following sorghum crop conditions. Kansas: Sorghum condition rated 4% very poor, 9% poor, 29% fair, 50% good, and 8% excellent. Sorghum coloring was 89%, near 90% last year and 87% average. Mature was 37%, ahead of 30% last year and 25% average. Harvested was 5%, near 2% last year and 4% average.

