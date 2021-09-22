KUKA to Offer CMTS Attendees Innovations for Bin Picking and Machine Tending
With a focus on flexibility, modularity and ease of use, KUKA Robotics Canada will showcase numerous innovative automation technologies and solutions at the Canadian Manufacturing Technology Show 2021 (CMTS), including bin picking and machine tending. In booth 2455, show attendees will experience such innovations as the company’s compact KR AGILUS 6-axis robots, KR C5 micro robot controller, ready2_educate mobile training cell, KMR iiwa mobile robot and KR IONTEC robot for a variety of applications in the medium-payload category.www.roboticstomorrow.com
