CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Edie Falco Shot a Scene For ‘Many Saints of Newark’ As Carmela Soprano

By Matt Singer
Cars 108
Cars 108
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While The Many Saints of Newark is a movie set in the same fictional universe as The Sopranos it takes place many decades prior to the events of the series, and mostly shows how a young Tony Soprano (played by James Gandolfini’s son, Michael) first became involved in organized crime. That means you’ll see characters you recognize from the show (like Tony) but played by different actors (like Michael Gandolfini).

wcrz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

The Many Saints of Newark Reviews Are In, Here’s What Critics Are Saying About The Sopranos Prequel

The story of The Sopranos continues, sort of. David Chase, the man who brought us the crime drama series, co-wrote with Lawrence Konner The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel to the HBO show. The film was directed by Sopranos vet Alan Taylor (who won an Emmy for his direction of the series) and stars Alessandro Nivola, Michael Gandolfini, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, Michela De Rossi, John Magaro, Ray Liotta, and Vera Farmiga.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Gandolfini
Person
Edie Falco
Person
Corey Stoll
/Film

The Many Saints Of Newark Review: The Sopranos Prequel Is A Bloody Deconstruction Of The Mob Movie

Entertainment focused on the mafia has often been accused of glorifying that lifestyle, sometimes erroneously. When "The Sopranos" arrived on HBO in 1999, it served as a deconstruction of practically every popular mob story, showing wiseguys who weren't master criminals in cool clothes but instead low IQ slobs in tracksuits who sat around all day talking about things they didn't really understand. These were not the slick gangsters of the movies; they were idiots and creeps who just happened to command a lot of power because they all shared a distinct lack of anything even approaching empathy.
TV & VIDEOS
audacy.com

'Sopranos' prequel 'The Many Saints of Newark' is 'respectable gangster movie,' David Chase tells WINS

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Fourteen years later, “The Sopranos” and David Chase are ready to pull viewers right back in. “The Many Saints of Newark,” a prequel to the iconic HBO show, will premiere Wednesday night as part of the Tribeca Festival at the Beacon Theater. 1010 WINS is a media partner of the Tribeca Festival. It hits theaters and HBO Max on Oct. 1.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junior Soprano#Nme
GreenwichTime

Robert De Niro Introduces Premiere of 'Sopranos' Movie 'Many Saints of Newark': 'I Have a Certain Fondness for Prequels to Gangster Stories'

“I’m not coming back to ‘The Sopranos,’” Aida Turtorro, the two-time Emmy nominee for her role as Janice Soprano in the iconic HBO series, said Wednesday on the red carpet for the show’s long-awaited prequel movie, “The Many Saints of Newark.” “The truth is,” she said, “I’m not sure I ever left.”
NEWARK, NJ
The Independent

New this week: 'Sopranos' prequel, Jon Stewart and Carlile

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.MOVIES— Jake Gyllenhaal teams up with director Antoine Fuqua and screenwriter Nic Pizzolatto (“True Detective”) for the tense thriller “The Guilty,” which is set entirely inside a 911 call center in Los Angeles. Hitting Netflix on Oct. 1, Gyllenhaal plays a disgraced cop relegated to fielding emergency phone calls on the overnight shift. Although a perfect conceit for a pandemic production, the claustrophobic environs actually preceded COVID-19 protocols — that came from the 2018 Danish film that they’re remaking....
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

‘The Many Saints of Newark’: Meet the Younger Versions of Familiar ‘Sopranos’ Characters

Younger stars are taking on some familiar roles in the forthcoming Sopranos prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark. From mob boss Tony Soprano to his mother Livia and his Uncle Junior — originated by actors James Gandolfini, Nancy Marchand, and Dominic Chianese, respectively — fan-favorites from the HBO series are being resurrected (and in younger form) in the new prequel film.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

The Rock, Viola Davis And More Stars Pay Tribute After Michael K. Williams Dies At 54

Hollywood lost a television legend this week in Michael K. Williams, the beloved actor known for his roles in acclaimed shows like The Wire and Boardwalk Empire. Williams was found dead in his New York apartment this past Monday, with the news of passing arriving in the afternoon. Fans have since taken to social media to mourn the late star and express their condolences. A number of celebrities like The Rock and Viola Davis are also paying their respects to Williams with some truly sweet tributes.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Need to Watch This Top-10 Netflix Movie ASAP

Yellowstone fans are eternally crushed that they can't enjoy the show on Netflix. There's sadly no sign that the Paramount Network show will ever come to the streaming platform, given that it's currently streaming on Peacock and its spinoffs are set for Paramount+. However, there's a movie currently in Netflix's Top 10 that Yellowstone fans should watch the next time they're itching for a movie night. That film is Wind River.
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

British Actor Tanya Fear Missing In Hollywood As Concern Grows

A British actor who moved to Hollywood to pursue stand-up comedy has been missing for several days, friends and associates say. The Los Angeles Police Department has completed a missing person’s report. Tanya Fear, whose credits include “Doctor Who” and “Kickass-2,” has “gone missing in the LA/Hollywood Bowl area” and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cars 108

Cars 108

Burton, MI
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy