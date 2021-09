Mickey and Minnie’s Fab 50 statues arrived at the Magic Kingdom last week, but today, a new plaque was added dedicating the statues to Cast Members. The dedication plaque, set with today’s date, is in honor of the Cast Members who make the dream a reality. This comes after a rough year during the COVID-19 shutdown where many Cast Members were laid off at the height of the pandemic. During the 50th anniversary celebration, it is nice to see some thanks and recognition going to those people who have held this park, and all the Disney Parks worldwide, together for the last 50 years.

