CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Browns Defensive Future is Dime and the Future may be now

By Pete Smith
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 5 days ago

The Cleveland Browns utilized dime more against the Houston Texans than they did the entire 2020 season and due to injuries at the linebacker position, they may need it far more and far earlier than they initially planned.

When Joe Woods was hired to be the Browns defensive coordinator ahead of the 2020 season, his goal was to be able to eventually play a base dime defense with three safeties and three corners on the field. Injuries, including to then rookie Grant Delpit made it an impossibility for that season.

For 2021, the Browns acquired significant upgrades with their personnel to run it, including the signings of John Johnson III, Troy Hill as well as drafting Greg Newsome and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Between those two rookies and then Delpit, who had yet to play his first game and missed a significant amount of training camp as he not only rehabbed his Achilles' injury but dealt with hamstring issues, Woods hedged a little bit on just how much dime the Browns might play.

Against the Texans, the Browns gave the first glimpse of what the Browns hope to be able to run consistently. It also provided the first look with Delpit and JOK on the field at the same time.

What immediately stands out is just how fast the group is. Both in terms of raw speed as well as instincts, JOK and Delpit often play faster than they time. They process information and react quickly. Both players were utilized in college at multiple positions, which is valuable for the Browns.

That has allowed them to disrupt plays in the backfield from different angles. Delpit, for example, attacked and helped blow up a play right up the middle. The biggest play of the game for him was blitzing off the edge to blow up an unsuspecting Davis Mills in the backfield, causing a fumble in the process.

The key to all of this working is the defensive line. They are a massive group with giant defensive ends who are incredibly difficult to reach and then a 317 pound Malik McDowell in the middle, who has been the biggest revelation on the team. Malik Jackson, who was a nice acquisition in his own right, has lost some of his luster simply because of the attention paid to players like McDowell and Jadeveon Clowney, but he's still a valuable player at defensive tackle.

The dime defense is best utilized when the Browns are playing with a lead. Against the Texans, the Browns were up two scores when they brought it out to finish out the game. However, against some teams like the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, the Browns may utilize it far more liberally to match their speed on the outside and try to limit damage done by athletic quarterbacks with their legs.

In that scenario, the defensive line becomes critical because they have to give the Browns an honest look at stopping the run. Two games into the season, they've been up to the task. The Browns are only allowing an average of 3 yards per carry, which is fourth in the league.

That's not just in the dime look, but against the Texans in particular, the Browns didn't exactly have great run defending linebackers in the game. So if the Browns can still stop the run while in dime, they have a significant advantage with their coverage options and speed on the field. Combining that with the ability to blitz with players like JOK or Delpit or Troy Hill, it gives the Browns and Woods a lot of options on how to play the opponent.

The best thing the Browns can do as a defense is dictate what the offense is able to do. If the Browns stop the run, the opponent is forced to throw into the teeth of their defense, which is the exact matchup they want. The team is still figuring itself out in terms of assignments, trust and showing how special they can be, but if these early trends continue, the Browns will be extremely well suited to take on the teams that are considered the favorites not only in the conference as well as the Super Bowl by the end of the season.

If the Browns find themselves in a game where they feel they must play bigger to stop the opposing running game, they will have a healthy Anthony Walker and Sione Takitaki back in the next couple weeks, which will give them the ability to match in terms of size and physicality.

For now, whether it's the Chicago Bears potentially with Justin Fields as the quarterback, Justin Herbert and the San Diego Chargers or Kyler Murray leading the Arizona Cardinals wide open offense over the next month, the Browns may be playing a significant amount of time. The more comfortable they get, the more likely it could become their base look.

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

UPDATE: Chiefs issue statement about Head Coach Andy Reid

UPDATE 9:40 p.m. Sunday: The Kansas City Chiefs released the following statement on their Facebook page:. Head Coach Andy Reid felt ill at the conclusion of the game. He was evaluated by our medical staff in the locker room, and as a precaution, was transported to The University of Kansas Health System for further evaluation. Coach is doing well, currently resting and in stable condition.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Le’Veon Bell News

Le’Veon Bell might be on the verge of joining an NFL roster for the 2021 season. According to the NFL’s workout list, the Baltimore Ravens had the veteran free agent running back in for a try-out on Monday. Bell was one of two running backs who worked out for the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malik Mcdowell
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dime Defense#Ravens#American Football#Browns Defensive Future#Texans#The Buffalo Bills#Kansas City Chiefs#The San Diego Chargers#Arizona Cardinals
People

Patrick Mahomes' Dad Pat Bonds with Granddaughter Sterling, 6 Months, at Kansas City Chiefs Game

Patrick Mahomes recently told PEOPLE that he has been "blessed to have a really, really good first baby in Sterling" Patrick Mahomes' support system is there to cheer him on. On Friday, the NFL star's fiancée Brittany Matthews shared photos on her Instagram Story featuring their baby daughter Sterling Skye, 6 months, at the Kansas City Chiefs pre-season game against the Minnesota Vikings, which they won 28-25.
NFL
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns WR David Patten has passed away

Longtime NFL wide receiver, and one-time Cleveland Brown, David Patten has passed away unexpectedly. Patten was just 47. TMZ Sports reports that Patten was killed in a motorcycle accident in his native South Carolina. Patten is best-known for his seasons with the New England Patriots from 2001-2004, where he was...
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Dolphins reason for passing on Deshaun Watson trade revealed

The Dolphins had strong trade interest in Deshaun Watson recently, but the Texans’ unwillingness to lower their demands killed the deal. Trading for Deshaun Watson is a complicated proposition for any NFL team interested in his services. His off-the-field issues could sideline him for a significant period of time. That wasn’t the reason why the Dolphins passed on adding the All-Pro quarterback though.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Doesn't play Saturday

Wilson didn't play in the Seahawks' final preseason game Saturday against the Chargers. Wilson was expected to play about a quarter, but head coach Pete Carroll opted to keep the team's most valuable player on the sidelines for the final exhibition matchup. Even without Wilson on the field, we saw a glimpse of new OC Shane Waldron's system, according to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. Waldron frequently utilized two tight-end sets, and he even got fullback Nick Bellore involved. Of course, we shouldn't draw too many conclusions from a preseason game. After all, no scheme is going to leave DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (groin) off the field for more than a couple of snaps per game. With the defense more likely to take a step back than improve, Wilson should end up throwing plenty this season, regardless of the initial game plan.
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions next great QB could be an even better Lamar Jackson

We know that Jared Goff will be the Detroit Lions starting quarterback in 2021 and he will likely be their starter in 2022. But, during those two seasons, will Goff prove to the Lions that he is their QB of the future?. Personally, I believe in Goff more than most...
NFL
Birmingham Star

Urban myth? Meyer among favorites to be first NFL coach fired

Urban Meyer's odds of being the first NFL coach fired this season lengthened a bit after he said there is "no chance" he will leave the Jacksonville Jaguars for Southern Cal. Meyer opened Wednesday as the 350 favorite at SportsBetting.ag to be the first coach fired but those odds soon lengthened to 450. The former Florida and Ohio State coach's name was mentioned as a potential successor shortly after USC fired Clay Helton on Monday.
NFL
BrownsDigest

BrownsDigest

Cleveland, OH
226
Followers
444
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

BrownsDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Cleveland Browns

Comments / 0

Community Policy