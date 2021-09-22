CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Racine County, WI

Jefferson Lighthouse Earns National Blue Ribbon Award

By Emma Widmar
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e2hLg_0c4bRk5i00

Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School, 1722 W 6th St., has earned a National Blue Ribbon Award from the U.S. Department of Education. Jefferson Lighthouse is an International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme School. Their mission is to create students who are “internationally-minded learners inquire, collaborate, and take action.”

Since 1982, “the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes public and private elementary, middle, and high schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” according to the U.S. Department of Education.

Jefferson Lighthouse demonstrates excellence. Their administrators and teachers focus on three main tiers: inquiry-based learning, social-emotional learning, and collaboration. Their participation has resulted in this honor. At the time of the nomination, Dr. Jeremy Benishek was the Principal.

Jefferson Lighthouse reports that their demographics are:

  • Black/African American: 21%
  • White: 40%
  • Hispanic: 26%
  • Asian: 6%
  • Two or more races: 7%

Click here for more information about the honor and Jefferson Lighthouse

Local News

Stories about what’s happening in local schools in Racine County can be found on the Racine County Eye here.

Monthly

Your contribution is appreciated.

Offers for you

Curated offers for our readers

advertiser disclosure

CodeMonkey

Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.

Comments / 0

Related
Racine County Eye

Former Franklin School Bricks For Sale

Racine Unified School District is selling bricks from Franklin School. Community members are welcome to purchase a piece of Racine’s history. The school was built in the 19th-century using cream city bricks in 1870. Franklin School was remodeled in 1899 and later expanded in 1921. Most recently, this building housed Walden III middle and high school students.
RACINE, WI
Racine County Eye

Nominations Sought for First District Veteran Honor

RACINE COUNTY – Nominations are now open for Wisconsin’s First Congressional District Veteran of the Year Award. The award, presented by Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, is an opportunity for a veteran to be honored for his or her service and contributions in the First District. “The Veteran of the Year...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Racine County Eye

Tech-Prize Awards $32k in Scholarships To Code-A-Thon Winners

RACINE – Eight competitors in the Tech-Prize Code-A-Thon competition here last weekend were awarded $32,000 in scholarships by Gateway Technical College and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. The competition ran from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday on Gateway’s Racine campus. The challenge...
RACINE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
County
Racine County, WI
Racine County, WI
Education
Racine County Eye

COVID-19 Tests Resume At Festival Hall

RACINE – In response to recent upticks in positive COVID-19 cases, regular free testing for the virus resumes Thursday from 12-6 p.m. at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. The tests, conducted by members of the Wisconsin National Guard, will be offered on Mondays and Thursdays each week through Dec. 13. The testing is open to anyone 12 months or older (a parent/guardian must accompany minors. Individuals DO NOT have to have possible COVID-19 symptoms to get tests.
RACINE, WI
Racine County Eye

SNHU Announces Summer 2021 President’s List

MANCHESTER, NH-It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the summer 2021 President’s List. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning...
MANCHESTER, NH
Racine County Eye

Racine Library Hosts Hispanic Heritage Month Events

RACINE – The Racine Public Library will host two free, outdoor events celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15-October 15) this Thursday and on Thursday, Sept. 30. A traditional folk dance troupe, La Perla Tapatia USA, performs from 5 to 7 p.m. this Thursday (Sept. 16) on the library grounds, 72 Seventh St. On Thursday, Sept. 30 the library hosts a troupe of Chinelo dancers and a troupe of Latinx hula and belly dancers from 6 to 8 p.m.
RACINE, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy