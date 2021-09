We recently learned that the BMW M4 CSL is on its way, with more power, a lower curb weight, and rear-wheel drive . However, the CSL isn’t the only special Bimmer on its way, it will be joined by two siblings; the BMW M3 CS and the M4 CS, both of which will be here in 2023. After the incredible success of the M2 CS and M5 CS, it’s easy to get excited about new CS models. Especially when the starting point for these new ones; the G80 BMW M3 and G82 BMW M4; are already so good. Put two and two together and the M3 CS and M4 CS should be a stellar pair of driver’s cars.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO