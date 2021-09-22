CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Fields to start at quarterback for Bears against Browns on Sunday

By Chris Emma
audacy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) -- Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields will start against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday. It will mark the first career NFL start for the 22-year-old Fields, whom the Bears selected at No. 11 overall in the NFL Draft in late April. Veteran Andy Dalton remains the Bears' starting quarterback when he's healthy, Nagy said, but he's dealing with a bone bruise in his left knee.

www.audacy.com

