Axios Login

View more in
By Ina Fried
Axios
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook is ditching apologies and taking a more combative stance against its critics as it faces a new barrage of negative coverage and leaked internal reports, Axios' Scott Rosenberg writes. Driving the news: As part of the new posture, Facebook started testing placing positive messages about itself in users' News...

www.axios.com

Comments / 1

Daily Mail

REVEALED: Facebook staff warned platform was a 'cesspool of anti-vaccine comments' that were hindering Zuckerberg's stated goal of promoting vaccines

Facebook employees had warned CEO Mark Zuckerberg that his social media platform had compromised his goal to use the company to get 50 million people vaccinated against COVID-19. Zuckerberg had announced the initiative in March, showing off Facebook's ability to connect users with vaccine providers to help make appointments, as...
Axios

Axios Closer

1 big thing: Workout economy hangs fate on celeb trainers. At-home workout companies are turning fitness instructors into stars, Axios' Hope King reports. What's new: Tonal, which makes a wall-mounted, strength training device, said its machines will start streaming live classes in October. Tonal CEO Aly Orady also tells Axios...
Axios

Axios Media Trends

1 big thing: New Gates-backed outlet will tackle climate change. An energy coalition launched by Bill Gates is backing Cipher, a new publication dedicated to the coverage of the climate crisis, its new editor tells Axios. Why it matters: The outlet promises to have complete editorial independence from its backer,...
Axios

Axios Vitals

Good morning, Vitals readers. Today's newsletter in 824 words, or a 3-minute read. Situational awareness: Three moderate House Democrats announced Tuesday they planned to vote against a measure in committee aimed at lowering drug prices, which is a key part of their party's massive reconciliation bill, The Hill reported. 1...
TechRadar

NordPass introduces Web Vault and third-party logins

NordPass has announced that users of its password manager will now be able to access their encrypted vault from any browser. While the company's new Web Vault isn't a replacement for the NordPass app, it's an additional feature that makes accessing your stored passwords easier and more accessible. Still though,...
Axios

Axios Future

Send feedback, tips and better ideas for running gags to bryan.walsh@axios.com. Today's Smart Brevity count: 1,762 words or about 6 minutes. A new report about artificial intelligence and its effects warns AI has reached a turning point and its negative effects can no longer be ignored. The big picture: For...
Interesting Engineering

Lawsuit Alleges Facebook Paid $4.9 Billion to Protect Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook is in dire straits these days. The Federal Trade Commission thinks the company is too big, monopolistic, cares little for individual privacy, and must be split into Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. Adding to their woes is a lawsuit from its own shareholders that alleges that the company paid excessive fines to shield the founder CEO from deposition, Politico reported.
Axios

Instagram pauses development of platform for kids

Instagram announced Monday that it is pausing its plans to develop a version of its platform for children under 13. Why it matters: Facebook has received backlash since the Wall Street Journal published a report that showed the company knew its Instagram app is harmful to teenagers. In May, almost...
Deadline

Facebook Hits Pause On Instagram For Kids, Blasts Scathing WSJ Series Ahead Of Senate Hearing

Instagram is putting a pin in a version of the app aimed at children, its chief Adam Mosseri said today, as the company and parent Facebook are under fire ahead of a hearing on Capitol Hill Thursday. Mosseri told the Today show Monday that Instagram Kids’ planned rollout has been paused as it explores ramped up parental controls. “Parents of kids of all ages are looking for more ways to supervise and control their kids experiences online, and so the idea is that we’re going to bring these parental controls as an optional feature to teens everywhere,” Mosseri told the morning show’s...
AFP

TikTok says it has over 1 billion users

TikTok said Monday it now has more than a billion active users, just four years after the hugely popular video-sharing app was launched by Chinese group ByteDance. Already popular before the coronavirus pandemic -- mainly due to its viral choreography set to pop songs -- TikTok received a major boost amid lockdowns, school closures and telecommuting. The video platform has gained more than 300 million users since July 2020, the last time the company had reported user numbers. Initially built on the principle of 15-second videos, the platform raised the time limit to three minutes in early July to attract a wider audience and compete with YouTube.
The Hollywood Reporter

TikTok Surpasses 1 Billion Monthly Active Users

TikTok touted that it has surpassed 1 billion monthly active users, representing a 45 percent increase compared to last year, the company said on Monday. The video-sharing platform, owned by ByteDance, last hit 689 million monthly active users in July 2020. Earlier this year, TikTok also surpassed more than 3 million downloads of its app, making it the fifth non-game app after WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Facebook and Instagram to make that achievement, according to the analytics firm Sensor Tower. “On behalf of the TikTok team, I want to say thank you,” TikTok COO Vanessa Pappas said. “Wherever you are in the world, we definitely couldn’t do this without you.” In contrast, Facebook disclosed 2.9 billion monthly active users as of the end of June. And, while not a direct comparison, Twitter said it had 206 million monetizable daily active users, as of its latest earnings results in July.
Detroit News

Michigan Republican candidate for governor banned by YouTube

Michigan Republican gubernatorial hopeful Garrett Soldano says he's been permanently banned from YouTube, a social media platform he's used to build a following by questioning the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. YouTube said in an email to Soldano early Monday that his channel included "severe or repeated violations" of...
Axios

Axios Space

Hello from sunny Florida, and thanks for reading Axios Space. At 1,192 words, the newsletter is about a 4½-minute read. The fourth episode of "How it Happened: The Next Astronauts" is available now. We'll have one more episode for you after Inspiration4 launches and the crew returns home. Listen and subscribe here.
Axios

Axios Generate

☀️ Good morning. Today's Smart Brevity count is 1,291 words, 5 minutes. 📊 Data point of the day: >10%. That's just the latest surge in European natural gas prices amid the continent's energy crunch, Bloomberg reports. 🎶 The late R&B great Luther Vandross' album "Give Me the Reason" turns 35...
