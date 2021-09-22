CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, NY

National Grid planning $9M project on 37 acres of vacant Lancaster land

By James Fink
 4 days ago
Two new developments in the Town of Lancaster could see $14 million invested in a pair of vacant parcels.

