Between July 24, 2021, and August 19, 2021, the Lincoln community experienced an increase in reported drug overdoses related to cocaine laced with fentanyl. Our agency investigated 35 overdoses during that time, nine of which resulted in death. Additionally, one surviving victim was pregnant, and the baby did not survive. We continue to send our condolences to the families and friends of those affected.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO