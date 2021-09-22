CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Chicago sergeant gets probation for bar fight that hurt 2

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — A former Chicago police sergeant with a history of misconduct allegations has been sentenced to probation for beating two men outside a bar so badly in 2018 they were hospitalized.

A Cook County judge sentenced Eric Elkins, 47, last week to two years of probation and ordered him to perform 40 hours of community service. He is also banned from working in law enforcement, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Elkins pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of battery in the September 2018 attack at @tmosphere, a club in Chicago’s Andersonville neighborhood. Under his plea agreement, prosecutors dropped several felonies he faced.

Elkins resigned from the Chicago Police Department after 19 years with the force following the attack that left John Sherwood and his partner, Tom Stacha, hospitalized.

Sherwood previously told reporters he and Stacha were inside the club when a group of patrons at another table, including Elkins, who was off duty, began throwing limes at them.

After both parties were asked to leave, Elkins and three other men attacked Sherwood and Stacha outside the club, according to Elkins’ plea agreement.

Sherwood and Stacha later sued Elkins, the others they accused in the attack, the city of Chicago and the club.

Their attorney, Tim Cavanagh, said Tuesday his clients were aware of the plea agreement and “our focus is now on the civil case.”

During his time as a Chicago officer, Elkins was the subject of 35 internal investigations.

