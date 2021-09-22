CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Splendid Sphynx Cats That Totally Don't Look Like Angry Old Men

There's something about sphynx cats, also known as wrinkly baby yodas. These big-eared cats that have virtually no hair are famous for being affectionate, loving, and well, a bit weird (in a good way). As we've said before, these furless felines are hairless and workin' it. Some haters might say that sphynx cats look like tiny terrifying goblins, angry old men, plucked chickens, albino bats, etc. But we say that these adorable bald babies are the perfect mixture of creepy and cute and deserve all the love in the world!

