Splendid Sphynx Cats That Totally Don't Look Like Angry Old Men

What does it mean to act like a dog? If you ask cats, they might tell you it means begging shamelessly for food scraps and blindly obeying commands. Felines tend to be more independent, low-maintenance pets. They don’t need to go for walks outside nor do they take well to training (other than litter box training, of course). However, there are a number of cats that act like dogs in several ways. Like canines, the feline breeds on our list tend to be adventurous, outgoing and affectionate. Some of these cats are smartypants who enjoy learning tricks, while others are soothing presences meant as companion or therapy animals. At the end of the day, breed standards are only estimations of what a cat’s personality will really be like. Every animal is an individual! Dogs and cats can agree on that, at least.

PETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO