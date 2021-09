It’s wedding season, and if you’re lucky enough to have been invited to someone’s nuptials, it’s time to get organized. Before you can enjoy the open bar, competently coursed meal and overzealous DJ there are a few things you need to check off your list. First off, figure out what you’re going to wear. Thankfully, we’ve created a SPY men’s guide to wedding attire, that includes outfit recommendations for any and all dress codes. After you’ve RSVP’d, booked flights and accomodations, and gotten your suit tailored — it’s time to pick out a wedding gift. Many couples have registries these days,...

