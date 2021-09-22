CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Chaotic Little Caesars Review Has People Bringing More Questions Than Answers

Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When we look up our local takeout on Google, we might have a few preconceived notions about what the review section is going to look like. Something something food quality, something something delivery time, at least one bozo complaining about the quality of the service because they forgot to add napkins. Look up the Little Caesars in Atlanta, though, and you'll see a break in tradition: namely, a woman appearing to get dragged out the store by her follicles.

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
pmq.com

Delivery Has Been a Game Changer for Little Caesars

Little Caesars can now connect with customers more effectively through its mobile app and delivery through DoorDash, executives say. The pizza chain plans to open 35 stores in the St. Louis market in the coming years while also looking at other major markets around the U.S. Offering delivery has changed...
FOOD & DRINKS
dbknews.com

Review: Deathloop has little innovation and lots of repetition

Arkane Studios released Deathloop on Sept. 14 for $59.99, as a carbon copy of the Dishonored games with a fresh coat of time-distortion-related repetition to distract from the repetition of a successful game’s formula. The narrative innovation of Deathloop is commendable. The story takes place on Blackreef, an island stuck...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Advertising#Food Drink#Aliyahinterlude
959theriver.com

Smart Question of the Day, Answer!

A new survey asked people what they generally feel as soon as they wake up. We are looking for the #1 answer…a hint…it is one word.
LIFESTYLE
theimpulsivebuy.com

REVIEW: Little Caesars Crazy Calzony

Little Caesars has launched another limited-edition novelty item: the Crazy Calzony. According to Little Caesars, this fusion dish is a pizza with a “calzone-like crust filled with garlic white sauce and cheese.” I’ve been a Little Caesars fan for most of my life, so I felt compelled to try this.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

World Meat Free Week: 5 of the most annoying things people who’ve given up meat get asked

Whether it’s for environmental reasons, in support of animal rights or simply to explore a new kind of lifestyle, lots of people will be giving up their bacon butties and fried chicken this World Meat Free Week (27 September – 3 October).Veggies and vegans will likely be delighted to have some new plant-eaters on board, whether it’s just for the week or it inspires a more long term diet switch, and happy to answer genuine questions. After all, we get it – giving up meat could be a big transition. View this...
AGRICULTURE
SFGate

The Sunday Read: Andrew Chamings answers the strange questions people are asking about San Francisco

Google claims its search autofill feature, which serves the most popular questions on your area of interest after only a few keystrokes, saves 200 years of typing every day. But it can be a fickle beast. One day, it will reliably inform you what the weather may be, the next it will lead you down a dark line of questioning that maybe reflects the American psyche.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

This Chain Has The Worst Hot Sandwiches, According To 37% Of People

What, exactly, would you consider to be a "hot sandwich?" Would a hot dog fall into this category? What about a hamburger? According to a poll conducted by YouGov (reported by Food & Wine), 60% consider hamburgers to be sandwiches, while only 32% consider hot dogs to fall into that category. However, 62% said sloppy joes are members of the sandwich family, and there are even 15% of the populace who consider tacos to be sandwiches, too.
RESTAURANTS
Newsday

'Our Kind of People' review: A little bit of 'Empire,' a little bit of 'Dallas'

WHAT IT'S ABOUT Single mom Angela Vaughn (Yaya DaCosta) has arrived in Oak Bluffs — an exclusive century-old enclave of Black wealth and privilege on Martha's Vineyard — to start a hair care business. But first, she needs a story which she also happens to believe is true: That her own mother, now deceased, was a member of the upper crust here, which has earned her a pass go card into the Vineyard's high society circles. Those who control those circles, however, have other ideas. They're the power elite, including corporate titan Teddy Franklin (Joe Morton) and Raymond Dupont (Morris Chestnut), and they don't like interlopers. Fortunately, Angela has an important ally and resource — her shrewd aunt ("All My Children's Debbi Morgan).
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

The Best Frozen French Fries Brand, According To 62% Of People

Some grocery items can be bought off-brand, with no one able to tell the difference. But when it comes to french fries, people apparently have major opinions. A recent Mashed survey polled 657 people in the U.S. to find out their preferred frozen french fry brand, and the results are overwhelmingly in favor of one all-American favorite.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

This Is The Most Popular Pizza Chain In 24 States, According To A Report

The pandemic and its related lockdowns upended the restaurant industry in ways that continue to reveal themselves. In 2020, U.S. consumption accounted for almost one-third of pizza sales worldwide — $46.24 billion out of $145 billion (via Zippia). That's a lot of pie! So what are we eating? Well, that depends largely on where you live. According to Thrillist, plain, old cheese pizza is the runaway favorite in 29 states. Surprisingly, only two states, Montana and Oregon, listed pepperoni as their preferred choice.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Nearly 40% Agree This Sandwich Shop Has The Worst Quality Chicken

You might associate the words "chicken sandwich" with fast food warfare. Chains such as Chick-fil-A and Popeyes have famously entered the sandwich battle arena. But even more beef-centric brands like Burger King and McDonald's entered the fray. But what might get lost in all this fast food focus is that classic sandwich shops can be a surprisingly good option for a quick chicken sandwich on a busy day. After all, sandwiches are their bread and butter, possibly with delicious chicken wedged between two slices.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Pringles divides fans with ‘modern’ rebrand

Popular crisps brand Pringles has rebranded for the first time in 20 years, and fans are divided.The snack’s mascot, “Mr P”, who appears on every tube, has been modernised to mark the 30th anniversary of the crisps’ UK launch.While Mr P still sports his signature upturned moustache, it is now black instead of brown and he no longer has any hair.The rebrand also forgoes his red bowtie, using a red and white logo instead.“Mr P, our #Pringles mascot has had his first makeover in 20 years to coincide with the 30th anniversary of our UK launch. “He will now sport...
ECONOMY
ScienceAlert

The Common Kitchen Ingredient That Could Help if Your Child Swallows a Battery

Every day, and thousands of times a year in the US, a kid swallows a battery. In the last 20 years or so, this dangerous and sometimes fatal accident has actually become significantly more common in children, and severe injuries caused by button battery ingestion (BBI) have led to a marked increase in hospitalizations. Thankfully, in most such cases the item ends up passing harmlessly through the patient's digestive tract. However, even tiny batteries can cause tremendous damage if they get stuck in the esophagus. Young children up to six years of age are most at risk of BBI complications due to their...
LIFESTYLE
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy