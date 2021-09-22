CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peter Palmer dead: ‘Li’l Abner’ actor passes away one day after 90th birthday as family says ‘we knew this was coming’

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
 4 days ago
PETER Palmar, a former Broadway star and "Li'l Abner" actor, died on Wednesday - a day after his 90th birthday.

In a Facebook post announcing the actor's death, Palmar's family said "we knew this was coming."

Former Broadway star Peter Palmar passed away on Wednesday Credit: Everett Collection

“As a family we knew this was coming and that’s why we had such a wonderful celebration of his birthday this weekend,” Palmer's son, Steven, wrote.

“He enjoyed being celebrated by his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and friends and extended family. Gonna miss you, Pops.”

Born in Milwaukee on September 20, 1931, Palmar was a college football star at the University of Illinois before his acting career.

A music major, he routinely sang the national anthem in his football uniform before home games.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound football star won a singing contest while in the US Army.

The reward was an appearance on CBS’ The Ed Sullivan Show, where he sang “Granada.”

In 1956, Palmer was cast in the title role of the musical Li'l Abner, for which he won a Theatre World Award.

Three years later, he was cast in the same role in the movie version.

His Li'l Abner role brought him a guest appearance on The Ford Show.

Throughout the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, Palmer appeared on numerous television episodes, including small parts on Dallas and Emergency!.

He reemerged on Broadway alongside Carol Channing in the 1974 musical Lorelei.

Palmer was married twice - his wife of 45 years, singer-actress Aniko Farrell, died in 2011 - and had six children.

Peter Palmer was most famous for starring in the Broadway musical Li'l Abner Credit: Getty

The US Sun

