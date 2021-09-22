CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afterwords – Death's Door

By Marcus Stewart
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeath’s Door is arguably the year’s biggest pleasant surprise. The Zelda-like adventure of a soul-reaping crow battling monsters to serve a bureaucratic afterlife commission won many hearts and earned a 9 out of 10 review score from us. Now that the dust has settled, we sat down with the game’s principal creators, Acid Nerve's David Fenn and Mark Foster, to reflect on Death Door’s success, discuss the team's design approach (such as ditching the map), and their overall takeaways for the future.

