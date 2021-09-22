CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Travie McCoy Says Machine Gun Kelly's Pop-Punk Era "Threw Me For A Loop"

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravie McCoy recently sat down with HNHH earlier this summer to discuss the 15-year anniversary of As Cruel As School Children. In many ways, the album's growing popularity between 2006-2007 was largely due to their hustle on Warped Tour. Not only did Gym Class Heroes stick out among the lineup of predominantly pop-punk and emo bands, but they were practically previewing the album in the lead up to its release among a non-hip hop audience. All of that to say, Travie McCoy experienced that era first-hand before it became a nostalgic trend.

