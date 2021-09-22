CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zoom’s Five9 Purchase Under National Security Review

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZoom’s purchase of Five9, a leading intelligent cloud contact center provider, is undergoing a US national security review. Zoom announced in July that it was purchasing Five9. Zoom has its roots in the enterprise market, before becoming a household name as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Looking to the post-pandemic market, Zoom is gearing up for a renewed focus on the enterprise market, making Five9’s contact center solution a natural fit.

