Zoom’s Five9 Purchase Under National Security Review

Avast is at its best when ad-blocking and other security features are enabled, making it a swift, sleek, and safe competitor in the browser market. Avast Secure Browser isn’t a browser with many bells and whistles, especially outside of the privacy and security realm. That may be just fine with you, though. If you want a browser that’s a cinch to install and use, and you care much more about privacy than customization, you’ll barely notice that Avast is limited when it comes to features.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 HOURS AGO