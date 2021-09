MasterClass is already one of the most popular online learning platforms, but now, the site is letting you talk to some of its celebrity instructors directly on the phone. For the first time ever, you can now talk to select MasterClass instructors on the phone through the MasterClass Direct Line. The limited-time promotion runs from September 15 to 21 and lets you have one-on-one conversations with people like Tom Morello, Deadmau5, film director Werner Herzog, author Neil Gaiman and other leaders and executives in the fields of music and entertainment, fashion and beauty, entrepreneurship, sports and more.

INTERNET ・ 13 DAYS AGO