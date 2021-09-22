CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin artisans unveil 2 new mod furniture lines that are built to last

By CultureMap Create
CultureMap Austin
CultureMap Austin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Austin-based furniture maker Rectanglo.com is about to make your home a lot more stylish — and durable — with the launch of its Villa and Casa lines. These sleek, modern tables, benches, and chairs are built to order in a variety of sizes and dimensions, from standard to specialty and all without a surcharge. Better yet, they can be ordered online for free delivery upon fabrication and assembly in Austin.

Austin, TX
CultureMap Austin is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

