CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Vikings Offense Poses Similar Threat as Titans to Seahawks

By Ty Dane Gonzalez
SeahawkMaven
SeahawkMaven
 4 days ago

With an elite stable of offensive weapons, the Titans walked into Lumen Field on Sunday and spoiled the return of the 12s with a 33-30 upset over the Seahawks in overtime.

As its offense faltered through the final three periods of play, Seattle's defense wore down to the tune of a near 20-minute time of possession differential while it desperately searched for answers to slow down the Tennessee attack. But running back Derrick Henry took one long look at the gassed unit and said, "I don't think you have the facilities for that, big man" as he exploded for three second-half touchdowns to put his team over the top in one of the most hostile environments in the NFL.

Heading back out on the road for the next two weeks, the Seahawks will look to regroup versus a Vikings team they've had plenty of success against in recent years. Hosting them at Lumen Field in each of the past three seasons, the Seahawks have gone 3-0 while outscoring the Vikings 85-63. Each game has gotten progressively closer in that time, however, with the two sides' most recent matchup being decided by just one point on a last-second touchdown connection between Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson and receiver DK Metcalf.

But Minnesota offers a very similar challenge to the one Tennessee presented this past week: a three-headed monster of top-tier playmakers and a quarterback more than capable of executing his team's gameplan to a tee. While the Vikings operate in more under center looks than the Titans do, the philosophy of their approach is relatively the same; they want to pound the rock with running back Dalvin Cook and methodically work their way down the field with one of the league's most underrated receiving duos in Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

Don't overlook second-year wideout K.J. Osborn either. Through the first two games of the season, Osborn has one more reception (12) than Jefferson (11) and more receiving yards (167 to 136) on four less targets (15 to 19). He's become a reliable tertiary receiving threat for quarterback Kirk Cousins here in the early going, filling the void left by tight end Kyle Rudolph's departure to the Giants and Irv Smith Jr.'s season-ending meniscus tear.

Personnel-wise, this is once again an unideal matchup for the Seahawks, particularly in the passing game. It's too early in the week to tell if there will be a change made at right cornerback, but assuming Tre Flowers is starting for a third-straight game, expect Cousins to hammer the right side of the defense. The fourth-year corner has failed to show any growth through the first two weeks of the year, most recently being picked apart by Julio Jones and company for 102 yards on four catches. A technician like Thielen or Jefferson could make Flowers' afternoon a rather long one.

How Seattle handles the passing game in general will be interesting. Against Tennessee, it mainly rushed four while playing two-high safety looks for most of the afternoon. Consequently, the pass rush wasn't able to consistently get home on its own, often affording Ryan Tannehill enough time to process his reads and fire from a relatively clean pocket. Neither Flowers nor D.J. Reed will be able to stick to Thielen and Jefferson for too long, so there must be some form of consistent pressure in Cousins' face to avoid backbreaking gains—particularly on third downs.

What the Vikings ultimately live and die by, however, is their rushing attack. And the Seahawks might be at a disadvantage if Bryan Mone (elbow) can't go for the second week in a row, though the concern here really is how they play the run off the edge. Interior defenders Poona Ford and Al Woods both had strong outings against the Titans, but Henry still rushed for 189 yards on the day. Simply put: they cannot let Cook follow suit and create on the outside.

But much like last week, Seattle's fate will be determined by its offense. Shane Waldron will be tasked to orchestrate a more efficient, surgical approach that eats up clock and keeps the defense off the field. If he fails and the defense has to play 40-plus minutes for yet another week, the Seahawks have no chance to get back above .500 this Sunday.

The Vikings' offensive identity is predicated on being able to control the flow of the game. So the more time and opportunities they have to possess the ball, the worse the afternoon will get for Pete Carroll's crew.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFL
People

Patrick Mahomes' Dad Pat Bonds with Granddaughter Sterling, 6 Months, at Kansas City Chiefs Game

Patrick Mahomes recently told PEOPLE that he has been "blessed to have a really, really good first baby in Sterling" Patrick Mahomes' support system is there to cheer him on. On Friday, the NFL star's fiancée Brittany Matthews shared photos on her Instagram Story featuring their baby daughter Sterling Skye, 6 months, at the Kansas City Chiefs pre-season game against the Minnesota Vikings, which they won 28-25.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns WR David Patten has passed away

Longtime NFL wide receiver, and one-time Cleveland Brown, David Patten has passed away unexpectedly. Patten was just 47. TMZ Sports reports that Patten was killed in a motorcycle accident in his native South Carolina. Patten is best-known for his seasons with the New England Patriots from 2001-2004, where he was...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Titans#American Football#Giants#Flowers#Interior
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is preparing for the 22nd NFL season in a career of unparalleled awards and achievements. He also has quite an eye-popping net worth. Find...
NFL
The US Sun

What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?

AARON Rodgers is arguable one of the most popular NFL quarterbacks in the league. When he's not making football headlines he's in the news thanks to his relationship with actress Shailene Woodley. What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?. Born December 2, 1983, Rodgers, 37, is known as an American football...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Signing Notable Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys added a quarterback on Wednesday, claiming former Carolina Panthers third-round pick Will Grier off waivers. Grier, who made two starts in two seasons in Carolina, both in 2019, was waived on Tuesday after being beaten out by P.J. Walker for the No. 2 QB role behind Sam Darnold. Now, Grier joins Cooper Rush and Dak Prescott as signal callers on the Dallas roster.
NFL
Sporting News

Bears' Matt Nagy explains usage of Justin Fields: 'He's certainly a weapon'

The Bears have long maintained that they're committed to starting Andy Dalton while Justin Fields develops on the sideline. However, the team still has a plan to use the rookie quarterback, and fans got a glimpse of that on Sunday night. Fields played sparingly in the Bears' 34-14 loss to...
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions sign free agent quarterback

According to reports, the Detroit Lions are signing former Washington Football Team quarterback Steven Montez to their practice squad. Montez played his college ball at Colorado.
NFL
FanSided

Vikings: Kirk Cousins encouraged Dalvin Cook after brutal fumble

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins provided words of encouragement to running back Dalvin Cook following his fumble in overtime. The Minnesota Vikings fanbase went through all of the emotions on Sunday during the team’s Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. After trailing 24-14 at the end of the third quarter, the Vikings came back to tie the game to send the game into overtime. Unfortunately, a controversial fumble by star running back Dalvin Cook helped set the stage for Evan McPherson’s game-winning field goal.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bears’ Justin Fields’ debut gets honest assessment from Matt Nagy

Chicago Bears rookie QB Justin Fields made his first-ever NFL appearance on Sunday and head coach Matt Nagy was clearly impressed with the 22-year-old. Despite the 34-14 loss against the Los Angeles Rams on opening night, the 11th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft held his own and made the most out of his limited time on the field.
NFL
247Sports

Tua Tagovailoa: Dolphins QB reveals best advice from Dan Marino

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a lot to live up to in his franchise history, as he plays in the shadows of Dan Marino, one of the top regarded quarterbacks in NFL history. But Tagovailoa can also benefit from playing in the franchise, getting advice from Marino. When recently asked what the best advice Marino had given him was, Tagovailoa had a short, simple response.
NFL
AOL Corp

NFL Announces New Decision On WR Josh Gordon

After being suspended for the entirety of the 2020 season and indefinitely, former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon applied for NFL reinstatement this past July. Today, the NFL reached a decision on his 2021 status. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Gordon has been reinstated by the league. He...
NFL
SeahawkMaven

SeahawkMaven

Seattle, WA
194
Followers
802
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

SeahawkMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy