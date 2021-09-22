CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas artisans unveil 2 new mod furniture lines that are built to last

By CultureMap Create
CultureMap Dallas
CultureMap Dallas
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Austin-based furniture maker Rectanglo.com is about to make your home a lot more stylish — and durable — with the launch of its Villa and Casa lines. These sleek, modern tables, benches, and chairs are built to order in a variety of sizes and dimensions, from standard to specialty and all without a surcharge. Better yet, they can be ordered online for free delivery upon fabrication and assembly in Austin.

dallas.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CultureMap Dallas

Check in to this midcentury modern gem of a hotel in Texas' oldest town

Midcentury modern is still having a moment, and you can surround yourself with the style at East Texas' The Fredonia Hotel. The boutique hotel is located in Nacogdoches, the oldest town in Texas, where red brick streets criss-cross the lively downtown area that's bursting with antique and vintage shops, plus the new Fredonia Brewery right across the street from the hotel.
TEXAS STATE
CultureMap Dallas

New destination hotel with historic ties checks into heart of the Hill Country

The heart of the Hill Country will soon be home to a new hotel that pays homage to the area’s history while also elevating it to a one-of-a-kind hospitality destination. Albert Hotel, a 110-guest-room property spanning 2 acres, is slated to open in historic downtown Fredericksburg in the summer of 2022, encompassing four 19th century buildings and a newly constructed hotel with all the modern and relaxing amenities befitting a charming Hill Country hamlet.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
CultureMap Dallas

2 new restaurants doing bowls and Mediterranean join Union Dallas team

Two new restaurants have joined the roster at The Union Dallas, the building at 2301 N. Akard St., including healthy bowls and a Mediterranean-ish place. Rush Bowls, the concept with all-natural food bowls made with healthy ingredients, opened in The Union Dallas in August. It's in a 1,000-square-foot space in the lobby of The Union office tower where it serves bowls with fruits, vegetables, granola, and your choice of toppers.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
CultureMap Dallas

6 new stores opening at Galleria Dallas include a cool cupcake ATM

Retail keeps climbing back and Galleria Dallas is at the ready, with a round of new stores, in time for holiday spending and jewelry splurging. The North Dallas mall is welcoming six new stores which have either opened already or will open by early October. It marks a second round for the Galleria, which welcomed five new vendors in July. So many stores, so little time.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#Mod#Artisans#Weather#Saltwater#Rectanglo Com#Casa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
CultureMap Dallas

Dallas' coworking vet Common Desk opens new space on Greenville Ave

Dallas-born coworking company Common Desk has opened a new outlet, in a very central location: Energy Square, the office complex at 4849 Greenville Ave., #100, in Building 2. Common Desk - Energy Square features flexible office space, coworking memberships, and a welcome sign for small businesses, entrepreneurs, and students. The facility has two floors with 25,000 square feet of space, including 11 conference rooms, 62 offices, 3 midsize suites, and socially distanced coworking space.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

These are the 7 best food and drinks events in Dallas this week

This week is all about competition. From stein-holding contests and Mexican bingo to an international tamale-eating competition, there’s lot of opportunity to showcase some skills. Break out the lederhosen for more Oktoberfest-style events, and get into the spirit of the State Fair, too. Tuesday, September 21. The downtown Dallas taco...
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Historic Texas property lodges onto Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best list for 2021

A reimagined historic landmark tucked away in Austin’s Hyde Park neighborhood continues to garner praise from one of the most popular travel publications on the planet. Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection, the glamorous 10-acre retreat that was originally built in 1928 as the country home of Nannie Lewette “Lutie” and Commodore Edgar Perry, has been named the No. 1 resort hotel in all of Texas on Travel + Leisure’s 2021 World’s Best list.
TEXAS STATE
CultureMap Dallas

CultureMap Dallas

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
983K+
Views
ABOUT

CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://dallas.culturemap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy