CHICAGO — The 18th-ranked University of Wisconsin football team (1-2) fell to No. 12 Notre Dame (4-0) 41-13 on Saturday at Soldier Field. The Badgers should have the ability to attack the Notre Dame defense where it is weakest — between the tackles. Notre Dame doesn’t feature a standout middle linebacker or defensive tackle and likely will have trouble keeping UW’s offensive line on the line of scrimmage. Big things could be in line for an emerging stable of Badgers running backs if the Badgers keep defensive end Myron Tagovaila-Amosa out of the backfield.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO