CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Mormon church to require masks in temples amid COVID surge

yourconroenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Wednesday that masks will be required inside temples to limit the spread of COVID-19. Church leaders said in a statement that masks will be required temporarily in an effort to keep temples open. The message was the latest in a series of statements from church leaders encouraging masking and vaccination efforts against COVID-19.

www.yourconroenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
kentuckytoday.com

Georgia pastor embraces ‘faith over fear’ after COVID battle

DUBLIN, Ga. (BP) – After an intense battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia for multiple weeks, Georgia pastor Samuel Rogers rejoices that he has “seen the goodness and kindness of God like I never have before.”. Rogers is the lead pastor at Cross Point Community Church in Dublin, Ga., and first...
GEORGIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Mormon Church Defeats Suit Alleging Fraud Over Use of Donations

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will avoid allegations that it misled members about how their donations were being used after a federal court in California dismissed a suit filed by a church member. California resident James Huntsman said he paid 10% of his annual income to the...
RELIGION
KDWN

Idaho Rations Health Care Statewide Amid Massive COVID Surge

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s public health leaders have expanded health care rationing statewide amid a massive increase in the number of coronavirus patients requiring hospitalization. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare made the announcement Thursday morning. Idaho’s largest hospital network asked state health leaders to allow crisis standards of care on Wednesday because the increase in COVID-19 patients has exhausted medical resources. Crisis standards of care means that scarce resources such as ICU beds are allotted to patients most likely to survive. Other patients are treated with less effective methods and in dire cases given pain relief and other care. Idaho is one of the least vaccinated states.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
NBC News

Idaho declares statewide hospital resource crisis amid Covid surge

Idaho hospitals are so overwhelmed with the surge in coronavirus cases that doctors and nurses have to contact dozens of regional hospitals across the West in hopes of finding places to transfer individual critical patients. The situation has grown so bad that the Idaho Department of Health and Wellness announced...
IDAHO STATE
midutahradio.com

Judge tosses lawsuit against Mormon church use of donations

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A judge has tossed out a lawsuit filed by a member of one of Utah’s most prominent families and brother of a former governor against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. James Huntsman had accused the Utah-based faith known widely as the Mormon church of fraud and sought to recover millions of dollars in contributions. But a judge decided Tuesday that no reasonable juror would believe that Latter-day Saint leaders made false statements about how tithing funds would be used. A church spokesperson says the church is “grateful” for the judge’s decision. Huntsman’s attorney David Jonelis says they intend to appeal.
RELIGION
wpsdlocal6.com

Hospitals in West struggle to find beds for critically ill amid Covid surge

Idaho hospitals are so overwhelmed with the surge in coronavirus cases that doctors and nurses have to contact dozens of regional hospitals across the West in hopes of finding places to transfer individual critical patients. Kootenai Health, a hospital in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, has already converted a conference room into...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
arcamax.com

Mormon leaders mandate worldwide use of masks in temples

The top leadership of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday ordered mandatory use of face masks in its temples around the globe to fight COVID-19 and again called for members to get vaccinated, citing church history in prior pandemics. Cases in the church’s home state of...
RELIGION
ksl.com

As COVID-19 surges, First Presidency asks for masks in temples, urges vaccination

Sister missionaries wear masks while crossing the street at a nearly empty Temple Square following the evening session of the 190th Annual General Conference in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2020. A First Presidency letter released Wednesday says masks will be required in temples. (Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — Masks will be required in temples because of the resurgence of COVID-19, according to a letter released Wednesday morning by the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Temples#Mormon#Masking#Ap
hillcountrynews

US to supply COVID-19 drugs based on cases amid delta surge

The U.S. government plans to more directly control where COVID-19 antibody treatments are sent amid a surge in infections and hospitalizations in states with large pockets of unvaccinated …. Sign up to keep reading — IT'S FREE!. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Black Enterprise

NYC Schools COVID Screener Crashes On First Day Amid Surge Of Children

The New York City Schools COVID-19 website crashed Monday, the first day the country’s largest public education system returned to in-person instruction. Widespread reports, including from parents on Twitter and confirmed by NBC News, indicated the website was extremely slow to open and crashed around 8am as thousands of parents tried to log-on. Teachers and officials across the city were forced to use paper forms in order to clear students upon their arrival.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KIVI-TV

Medical Reserve Corp recruiting volunteers amid COVID surge

IDAHO — Amid the COVID-19 surge which is leading Idaho hospitals to activate or come close to activating crisis standards of care, the Medical Reserve Corp is recruiting volunteers. This group works with health care systems on public health missions. Right now that means managing the latest COVID-19 surge. "We...
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Family Medicine expands efforts amid COVID-19 surge

IDAHO — A COVID-19 surge is putting health providers in a tough spot. Already, hospital systems in northern Idaho have implemented crisis standards of care. Systems here in the valley, both large and small, are also feeling the effects. At the Family Medicine Residency of Idaho's clinics, there are many...
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
healthing.ca

Surgeries cancelled in Edmonton amid COVID surge

All day surgeries in the Edmonton Zone have been postponed this week as Alberta continues to deal with an increase in COVID-19 cases across the province during the fourth wave of the pandemic. In a statement early Monday, Alberta Health Services spokesperson Kerry Williamson said hospitals would only be providing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
connectcre.com

TX Hospitals Rely on Freestanding ERs Amid COVID Surge

Amid the worst wave of COVID-19 to date, hospitals across the state are grappling with a lack of ICU bed availability. However, freestanding emergency rooms in Texas are proving an essential frontline resource for the overwhelmed healthcare system. When no hospital beds are available, these freestanding ERs take in patients...
HEALTH SERVICES
Florida Phoenix

Orphaned, infected, in crisis: How the pandemic is traumatizing kids

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The coronavirus pandemic has brought heartbreaking consequences for millions of U.S. children, even as most avoided serious illness themselves, pediatric experts told Congress on Wednesday. Take, for instance, a young girl from Tennessee named Sophia, whose story was relayed by Dr. Margaret Rush, president of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University. […] The post Orphaned, infected, in crisis: How the pandemic is traumatizing kids appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
KIDS
CBS LA

8 Stained Glass Windows Of St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church In Lake Balboa Found Shattered By Masked Vandal

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church in Lake Balboa is cleaning up Friday after a vandal broke eight of its sanctuary’s stained glass windows. “A young man in his 20’s came well-organized and you can tell it’s premeditated,” said Father Shnork Demirjian of St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church in Van Nuys. The church’s security video shows a man walking up with a bag, a bat and a purpose. He takes a moment to put on his mask and his hat again. Then he begins to smash the stained-glass windows along one side of the church. “Initially, you feel surprised and...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy