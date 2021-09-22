Fault Lines in the Playground
The saddest aspect of life right now is that science gathers knowledge faster than society gathers wisdom.[1]. Our country is at a cross roads moment; that part of the play where we have to decide which path to take. We can understand, all of us, there needs to be a change. Everything is happening too fast and has gone too far, the level of acidity is too high, and the anger too intense. There has to be a resolution, much like a geological fault line has a resolution, normally violent and destructive.goodmenproject.com
Comments / 0