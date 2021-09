After I got my Pfizer shot last spring, I showed my vaccine card with pride wherever I went: I felt like I had the Comme des Garçons of inoculations and everybody needed to know. For some time, people I knew on social media also propagated the belief that Pfizer was the Hot Person Vaccine, slightly more effective than the others and with no side effects. But recent studies have found that over time, it is actually Moderna’s vaccine that might better protect people from severe illness, according to the New York Times.

