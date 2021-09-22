Dash's Market to host Kelsey Grammer at its Hertel store

Sarah Dash, a member of the groundbreaking girl group Labelle, has passed away at 76. No cause of death was given, but it was apparently unexpected. Dash was born in Trenton in 1945, to a pastor father. She grew up singing gospel, but later joined a burgeoning girl group scene when she moved to Philadelphia in the ’60s. After jumping between a few different groups and lineups, she joined Patti LaBelle, Nona Hendryx, and Cindy Birdsong in the Bluebelles in 1962. Through the middle of the ’60s, that group sang doo-wop and R&B, until Birdsong left to join the Supremes. The remaining trio rechristened themselves Labelle, and began transforming stylistically.

