Dash's Market to host Kelsey Grammer at its Hertel store

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDash’s Market on Hertel Avenue hosts Kelsey Grammer who is launching his Faith American Ale Beer IPA’s. Best known for his two-decade long portrayal of Dr. Frasier Crane on the NBC Primetime comedy “Cheers” and its spin-off “Frasier,” the four-time Emmy and two-time Golden Globe Award winner, actor, producer, director and writer will appear at the Hertel Dash’s Market, at 1770 Hertel Ave., from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

