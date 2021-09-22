Dash's Market to host Kelsey Grammer at its Hertel store
Dash’s Market on Hertel Avenue hosts Kelsey Grammer who is launching his Faith American Ale Beer IPA’s. Best known for his two-decade long portrayal of Dr. Frasier Crane on the NBC Primetime comedy “Cheers” and its spin-off “Frasier,” the four-time Emmy and two-time Golden Globe Award winner, actor, producer, director and writer will appear at the Hertel Dash’s Market, at 1770 Hertel Ave., from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday.www.wnypapers.com
