Argentina’s Lionel Messi (left) and Argentina’s Rodrigo De Paul (right) hold the Copa America trophy. Image : Getty Images. Last spring, when news of the Super League first started to break, I was pretty dismissive. Heard it all before — that type of leak tended to break on a cycle of every few years or so, and would quickly fade into the background. In reality, it did fade into the background pretty quickly. It just did so a lot more noisily, messily, and hilariously than I or anyone else could have thought. It was a real thing for like a day and a half, not just some backroom talks and emails that others constructed into something that was quickly denied. It lived. A butterfly’s lifespan, but it lived.

UEFA ・ 10 DAYS AGO