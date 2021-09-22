5940 Village Terrace Dr, Goleta, CA 93117

Spread on almost 13 acres, the 48 homes are located close to everything that Goleta has to offer! This single level home is move-in ready & has 3 beds/2 w/ patio access & 2 full bathrooms. The spacious LR features a fireplace w/ starter & plenty of natural light w/ 2 sets of doors leading to the patio. The kitchen has plenty of space & updated appliances & the laundry room links the home to the attached 2-car garage w/ storage. All the bedrooms in the home have vaulted ceilings & the front room could double as a den or office as it is located closest to the living room. The primary bathroom includes a spa tub, separate walk-in shower as well as a large walk-in closet.