Public facial recognition so far penned in by trust issues in the UK and Ireland

By Jim Nash
biometricupdate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuestions about facial recognition in public spaces are getting more pointed and harder to dismiss by governments. Downstream from a United Nations report released last week about AI and human rights, face biometrics is being scrutinized. Separately, United Kingdom’s surveillance commissioner and civil liberty advocates in Ireland want to stop deployments until their questions are answered.

