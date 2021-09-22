Public facial recognition so far penned in by trust issues in the UK and Ireland
Questions about facial recognition in public spaces are getting more pointed and harder to dismiss by governments. Downstream from a United Nations report released last week about AI and human rights, face biometrics is being scrutinized. Separately, United Kingdom’s surveillance commissioner and civil liberty advocates in Ireland want to stop deployments until their questions are answered.www.biometricupdate.com
Comments / 0