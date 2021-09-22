$1.6 billion clean energy investment to extend operating life of Niagara Power Project
Secure hydropower's ‘integral role in state's transition to a robust clean energy economy’. √ Largest power producer in state can generate up to 2,675 megawatts. During Climate Week, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced completion of a $460 million modernization and life extension effort at the New York Power Authority's Lewiston Pump Generating Plant, and the digitization of the first of 13 hydropower turbines at the Robert Moses Niagara Power Plant.www.wnypapers.com
