$1.6 billion clean energy investment to extend operating life of Niagara Power Project

(CNN) — Police have arrested eight people on misdemeanor charges in connection with the death of a Virginia Commonwealth University student earlier this year. Three other people are expected to turn themselves in on charges related to the death of Adam Oakes, according to a news release from the Richmond Police Department. The 19-year-old was found dead at an off-campus residence February 27 after going to a party to begin his initiation into the Delta Chi fraternity, his parents said.

