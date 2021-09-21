Charles Kang
Charles Kang is the inaugural Mellon Post-Doctoral Fellow in Art History Leadership, working primarily within the Cleveland Museum of Art / Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) Art History Joint Program. Charles will plan and coordinate both the biannual Keithley Symposium and several short-term Mellon Visiting Fellowships for artists, scholars, and thought leaders. A specialist of 18th-century European art with a focus on the decorative arts, Charles will also play a key role in the reinstallation of the CMA’s galleries for 18th-century French and German fine and decorative arts. In addition, he will receive executive leadership coaching from staff in CWRU’s Weatherhead School of Management.www.clevelandart.org
Comments / 0