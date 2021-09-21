CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

Charles Kang

clevelandart.org
 8 days ago

Charles Kang is the inaugural Mellon Post-Doctoral Fellow in Art History Leadership, working primarily within the Cleveland Museum of Art / Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) Art History Joint Program. Charles will plan and coordinate both the biannual Keithley Symposium and several short-term Mellon Visiting Fellowships for artists, scholars, and thought leaders. A specialist of 18th-century European art with a focus on the decorative arts, Charles will also play a key role in the reinstallation of the CMA’s galleries for 18th-century French and German fine and decorative arts. In addition, he will receive executive leadership coaching from staff in CWRU’s Weatherhead School of Management.

www.clevelandart.org

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

AI Tech Casts Doubt on Rubens Painting, ‘Whitest White’ Paint Invented, and More: Morning Links for September 27, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE GENUINE ARTICLE? On Friday, the Vatican Museums opened a tantalizing show with a lengthy title: “Saints Peter and Paul by Raphael and Fra Bartolomeo: An Homage to the Patrons of Rome.” It unites two paintings of the Apostles that Fra Bartolomeo conceived, held by the Vatican, and his preparatory sketches, held by the Uffizi in Florence. It is a first-of-its kind collaboration between the two institutions, the AP reports, and restoration and research for the show confirmed that Raphael  finished St. Paul, as many had believed. Meanwhile, AI technology that compared a Rubens at the National Gallery in London, Samson and Delilah (1609–10) with some 150 other paintings...
ENGINEERING
Black Hills Pioneer

Q&A with Leekyung Kang, SURF Artist-in-Residence

LEAD — Learn about how Kang hopes her audience experiences her work and how she seeks to re-envision scientific concepts through art. To artist Leekyung Kang, every landscape is stratified with physical, invented and imagined layers. Inspiration for her artwork stems from these layered landscapes: construction sites in Seoul, South Korea; the brittle materiality and brutal heat of the Qatar desert; the peculiar slant of windows in Rhode Island’s historic buildings; and, more recently, the undulating waves of Lake Michigan.
LEAD, SD
The Independent

Activist, historian among 25 `genius grant' recipients

A historian devoted to keeping alive the stories of long-dead victims of racial violence along the Texas-Mexico border and a civil rights activist whose mission is to make sure people who leave prison are free to walk into the voting booth are among this year’s MacArthur fellows and recipients of “genius grants.”The Chicago-based John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation on Tuesday announced the 25 recipients, who will each receive $625,000.The historian and the activist are part of an eclectic group that includes scientists, economists, poets, and filmmakers. As in previous years, the work of several recipients involves topics...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decorative Art#Mellon Post#Keithley Symposium#European#Cma#French#German#Cwru#The Bibliotheca Hertziana#The Frick Collection#Columbia University#The Clark Art Institute#Mphil#The University Of Chicago#Journal
CBS Chicago

South Side Author, Professor Jacqueline Stewart Among 25 ‘Genius Grant’ Recipients

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Racism, COVID-19 and other big issues of the day figure prominently in the work of many of the 25 recipients of this year’s “genius grants.” One of those grants will go to a South Side film scholar, professor at the University of Chicago and creator of the South Side Movie Project. The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation‘s grants include an award of $625,000 to each recipient. The Chicago-based foundation announced the group includes scientists, artists writers and economists and historians. A local honoree, Professor Jacqueline Stewart, is from the city’s South Side. She also teaches at the University of...
CHICAGO, IL
Robb Report

Hokusai’s Beloved ‘Great Wave’ Painting Is Now an NFT, Thanks to the British Museum

The British Museum will sell NFTs of Hokusai’s works, including The Great Wave Off Kanagawa (1831), with the help of a new French start-up, LaConnection. The sale is being done in concert with the British Museum’s exhibition of the Japanese artist’s work later this week. The idea to help cultural institutions sell NFTs came to Jean-Sébastien Beaucamps amid pandemic-related museum closures. A frequent museum-goer, Beaucamps’s background is in assisting traditional companies as they pivot for a digital age. With the rise of NFTs in 2020, he thought he might have found a way to help museums absorb this new technology. With LaConnection, “I realized that I could combine my professional passion...
MUSEUMS
TIME

The Overlapping Worlds of Author Amor Towles

Amor Towles had never actually been beneath the vaulted ceiling of an Adirondack lake house when he described the one in his 2011 debut, the best-selling Rules of Civility . He could only imagine the appeal of such an exalted communal space—“this great room where the family gathers”—until, while shopping for a second home with the money from that book, he found himself touring a property an hour and a half north of Manhattan. “I was like, This is it!” says Towles, throwing his arms toward a 30-ft. ceiling that, like the glistening lake outside, now belongs entirely to him. “It was this weird thing where I was kind of buying the living room that I had written about,” he says. “Which, in a Stephen King novel, would end badly.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science

Comments / 0

Community Policy