CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Court docs: Man used firework to damage AT&T transmission site in Miss.

By Chris Thies
WDAM-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond was denied Wednesday for a man accused of planting an explosive device at an AT&T site in Jefferson Davis County earlier this month. According to a criminal complaint filed by a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Victor Joseph Schexnayder is accused of “maliciously damaging or destroying, or attempting to damage or destroy, by means of fire or an explosive, any building, vehicle, or other real or personal property used in interstate or foreign commerce.”

www.wdam.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Social Democrats beat Merkel's bloc in German elections

BERLIN — The center-left Social Democrats have won the biggest share of the vote in Germany’s national election, beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc in a closely fought race. Election officials said early Monday that a count of all 299 constituencies showed the Social Democrats won 25.9% of...
ELECTIONS
The Hill

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The House will vote Thursday on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing back an originally planned vote for Monday that Democratic moderates had demanded as part of a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday, but the actual vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Prentiss, MS
County
Jefferson Davis County, MS
Jefferson Davis County, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
CBS News

Mom and toddler die in "suspicious" fall at Padres' Petco Park

San Diego — San Diego police are investigating the deaths of a woman and her 2-year-old son Saturday after they fell from the third level of Petco Park, just as thousands of baseball fans were heading inside for a Padres game, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The woman, 40, and the boy were pronounced dead at 4:11 p.m., about 20 minutes after police were alerted to the incident, Lt. Andra Brown told the newspaper.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CNN

New York faces a showdown this week over vaccine mandates in schools, courts and health care

(CNN) — Monday is the deadline for tens of thousands of New York workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Court orders, though, have thrown that deadline off for some. The vaccines were mandated by New York City for public school employees, by the state for health care workers and by the state's court system for its staff members after the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine received full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in August.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
edgemedianetwork.com

Ivanka Trump's Goya Beans Tweet Sparks Social Media Backlash

Ivanka Trump is at the center of a social media storm after tweeting a photo of herself holding a can of Goya beans and writing the company's slogan, "If It's Goya, it has to be good" in both English and Spanish. The picture, which was also shared on President Donald...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jefferson Davis

Comments / 0

Community Policy