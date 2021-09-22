CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Bam Bam: Our APL Pet Project This Week!

By Sarah Smerz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBam Bam is a very sweet 5-year-old orange tabby cat. He can be a bit shy with new people, but once you give him some chin scratches, you’ll have a buddy for life. If you are interested in adopting Bam Bam, call the APL at 217-544-7387 or fill out an application at apl-shelter.org!

